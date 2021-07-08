Car now home for cash-strapped woman and dogs

With no other income and holding on to her dogs for dear life, a Gqeberha woman has been left with no option but to live in her car after losing her DJ gigs under lockdown restrictions.



Nathalie van der Ryken, 45, who was born in the Netherlands, now sells spekboom plants near the Something Good Roadhouse in Summerstrand to feed and take care of her fur babies, Bella and Charlie. ..