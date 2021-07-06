Thyspunt remains a viable nuclear option
Thyspunt was never ruled out as an option for a nuclear reactor to be built at the site and remains a viable option for future electric power generation.
This is according to Eskom in response to questions about public hearings for a nuclear installation site licence (NISL) scheduled to take place in Cape St Francis on August 25 and Jeffreys Bay on August 26...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.