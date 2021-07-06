Just brew it: Student starts seaside coffee service

Banele Mooi, 21, serves piping-hot cuppas at beachfront to help cover college costs

PREMIUM

When the level 4 lockdown was announced, and things went from bad to worse for the retail industry, a 21-year-old Motherwell resident and full-time marketing student decided it was time for people to wake up and smell the coffee — his coffee, at Hobie Beach.



After being placed on short time at the restaurant where he had been working as a barista to cover his tuition, books and transport to and from Russell Road College, Banele Mooi looked at new ways to make money...