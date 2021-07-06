Loyiso Bala is coming home to Nelson Mandela Bay

PREMIUM

Entertainer and broadcaster Loyiso Bala, one of KwaNobuhle’s most famous exports as a member of the Bala Brothers, will return home to the Bay to take up his new position as business manager of the Umhlobo Wenene and truFM radio stations.



And while he says he will hold himself back from bursting into song in the boardroom, he hopes he will be able to perform in his former hometown soon. ..