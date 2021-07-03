Booze ban saved lives, study finds

The ban on alcohol sales meant to reduce the spread of Covid-19 did save lives, a new study has found.

According to research by the SA Medical Research Council and the University of Cape Town, published in the SA Medical Journal on Friday, the restrictions reduced the number of unnatural deaths.

“Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, particularly relating to the sale of alcohol and hours of curfew, have had a marked effect on the temporal pattern of unnatural deaths in SA,” the researchers said.

The study is titled Unnatural deaths, alcohol bans and curfews: Evidence from a quasi-natural experiment during Covid-19.

The SA government has implemented a number of restrictions to try to curb the spread of the pandemic and reduce the burden on the country’s health system. These included curfews and restricted alcohol sales.