Boy, 9, dies in sister’s arms after concrete pipe rolls over him
Family demands answers after child crushed
The lingering presence of a large concrete pipe that crushed a little boy in Cradock serves as a painful reminder of the tragedy for his 13-year-old sister, who sobbed and prayed over her younger brother as he took his last breath.
It had taken six young friends to roll the pipe off nine-year-old Lamla Dyantyi at an apparently unsecure maintenance site where moments earlier they had been playing and laughing...
