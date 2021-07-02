Boy, 9, dies in sister’s arms after concrete pipe rolls over him

Family demands answers after child crushed

The lingering presence of a large concrete pipe that crushed a little boy in Cradock serves as a painful reminder of the tragedy for his 13-year-old sister, who sobbed and prayed over her younger brother as he took his last breath.



It had taken six young friends to roll the pipe off nine-year-old Lamla Dyantyi at an apparently unsecure maintenance site where moments earlier they had been playing and laughing...