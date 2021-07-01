Sport

All systems go for Bay boxing extravaganza, despite Covid curbs

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 01 July 2021

Despite the move to adjusted level 4 lockdown restrictions, Boxing SA has given the nod for professional boxing to continue.

This  means the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters’ Association Extravaganza Tournament scheduled to be held at  the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on July 11 is still on...

