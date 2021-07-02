Actor Mutodi Neshehe has died
Former Muvhango actor Mutodi Neshehe has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening.
The actor, known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the popular soapie, died on Thursday. No further details about his death are known at this time.
“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends,” the statement read.
The family asked for privacy to mourn.
I Love you Bro @Mutodi Rest Well Big Brother 🌹#NESHEHE pic.twitter.com/XqThc4vcyh— #FeeelinU - Gigi ft. MiCasa x Blxckie (@INPHASeDJ) July 1, 2021
Neshehe captured the heart of Mzansi with his roles on Jacob's Cross, Egoli, Skwizas and Generations: The Legacy.
He acted in several international projects including the ITV drama Wild at Heart.
Just days before his passing, Neshehe took to Twitter to gush over his children, calling them the loves of his life.
Neshehe's death sent shock waves across the industry and saw a flood of tributes on social media.
