New driving demerit system not live in Nelson Mandela Bay yet
The demerit system linked to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will not be operational in Nelson Mandela Bay from Thursday.
However, the system’s first phase will kick off, eventually leading to the implementation of the driving demerit system at a yet to be decided date...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.