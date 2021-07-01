Day Zero pushed back a month in KwaNobuhle
But metro says it is not sure if residents have heeded calls to use water sparingly
KwaNobuhle residents were expected to wake up to no water from their taps on Wednesday as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality previously said Day Zero in the area was expected by July 1.
However, the metro now says taps are expected to run dry by the end of July...
