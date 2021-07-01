Politics

By-election postponement not good news for October polls

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 01 July 2021

The postponement of Wednesday’s by-elections because of Covid-19 might just be a sign of things to come, with the October 27 municipal polls likely to suffer the same fate.

This is according to political analyst Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana, who said should Covid-19 cases still be high in October, SA might have to postpone the elections...

