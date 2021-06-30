Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2021: Hope on the agenda
Turbulent times require leaders who have courage, purpose and integrity
Amid the chaos brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, leadership that inspires hope will be at the heart of the upcoming Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2021, themed “Leadership skills to inform the great reset of business and society: From global grief to hope”.
Nelson Mandela University Business School director Dr Randall Jonas says leaders inspire people to take responsibility, and present an instrumentality for people to survive and thrive.
“Not only do they understand the emerging new world order, but they also seek to actively create a vision for sustainable futures for all people. Leaders excite people about a better future,” says Jonas.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2021 will take place online on Tuesday July 27 and Wednesday July 28. It is a collaborative partnership between the Nelson Mandela University Business School and MIKS Foundation, hosted in partnership with sponsor Engeli Enterprise Development and media partner The Herald.
The eighth annual NMB Leadership Summit is presented as part of the organisers’ commitment to hosting a world-class leadership summit in Nelson Mandela Bay, despite the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.
Jonas says participants can look forward to a reflective learning experience through a stimulating and engaging leadership discourse, featuring the best thought leaders on contemporary issues affecting the economy, business and society.
The high-profile international and national speakers and panellists will be directed by NMB Leadership Summit 2021 facilitator Russell Raath, a member of the business school’s advisory board. Raath, who is the founder of The Ambition Method and former president of Kotter International, will be managing proceedings over the two-day event.
Raath has 30 years’ experience accelerating outcomes and results for clients around the world by integrating behavioural science and change to drive business strategy. Originally from Zimbabwe, Raath studied law and business at Nelson Mandela University and lives in New York.
Volkswagen Group North American region (New York) COO Johan de Nysschen will discuss “Leadership skills to inform the great reset of society in the ambit of automotive”. He has extensive experience in the automotive sector in SA, Japan and America. He has worked for several major OEMs and car brands, including Volkswagen, General Motors, Cadillac, Audi of America, Audi Japan, Audi SA, and BMW SA.
De Nysschen will also participate in an automotive sector panel discussion, along with Volkswagen Group SA chairman and MD Dr Robert Cisek, on the first day of the summit. The panel will be facilitated by Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the NMB Business Chamber. The discussion will take a closer look at the South African Automotive Masterplan 2021–35 and how leaders can navigate uncertainty and turbulence to balance transformation, localisation and e-mobility goals.
Another speaker, Dr Lesley-Ann Foster, will discuss “The human tragedy of Covid-19: The role of civil society to reshape the future”.
Foster is the founder and director of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International, an organisation working to advance gender equality and the human rights of women in African societies and globally.
She was appointed to the presidential committee addressing gender-based violence and femicide in SA and is chairperson of the board of International Women’s Rights Action Watch Asia Pacific.
A local speaker, Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga, will discuss “A model for sustainable socioeconomic equality and prosperity for all”, also on the first day. He has 11 years’ experience spanning both the public and private sectors.
He started his professional career as an economist at the International Monetary Fund. He also worked at the National Treasury, Absa Capital and Rand Merchant Bank. Mhlanga was named Economist of the Year 2019 by the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals.
