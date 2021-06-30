Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2021: Hope on the agenda

Amid the chaos brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, leadership that inspires hope will be at the heart of the upcoming Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2021, themed “Leadership skills to inform the great reset of business and society: From global grief to hope”.

Nelson Mandela University Business School director Dr Randall Jonas says leaders inspire people to take responsibility, and present an instrumentality for people to survive and thrive.

“Not only do they understand the emerging new world order, but they also seek to actively create a vision for sustainable futures for all people. Leaders excite people about a better future,” says Jonas.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2021 will take place online on Tuesday July 27 and Wednesday July 28. It is a collaborative partnership between the Nelson Mandela University Business School and MIKS Foundation, hosted in partnership with sponsor Engeli Enterprise Development and media partner The Herald.

The eighth annual NMB Leadership Summit is presented as part of the organisers’ commitment to hosting a world-class leadership summit in Nelson Mandela Bay, despite the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.