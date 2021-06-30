Fikile Mbalula irregularly appointed his advisers, spent millions on their salaries — Mkhwebane

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula irregularly appointed advisers and paid them millions in salaries without public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu's approval, an investigation by the public protector’s office has found.

On Wednesday, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released 17 reports that stemmed from investigations her office had conducted. Among those is an investigation into improper conduct in the appointment of three ministerial advisers in Mbalula’s department.

Mkhwebane said her office had received a complaint from a group calling themselves the “anonymous concerned members of staff” in the transport department, who alleged that Mbalula and director-general Alec Moemi had irregularly appointed advisers.

“The officials so appointed were alleged to be, among others, Messrs L Venkile, K Khoza and B Mpondo and Ms T Mpondo,” Mkhwebane said.

The allegations, Mkhwebane said, were that the advisers were appointed without prior confirmation by Mchunu.