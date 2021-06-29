Former Bosasa executive Frans Vorster dies from Covid-19 complications

Bosasa’s former fleet manager Frans Vorster has died.

This was confirmed by his attorney Daniel Witz, who said Vorster died on Saturday from complications related to Covid-19.

His daughter Marissa Viljoen posted a moving tribute to her father on Facebook, describing him “as a man with a passion for rugby, a brain for business and a heart for his people, a humble man, someone who will give you his last, a loving person”.

She declined to say anything further about her father’s death, except “a giant has fallen”. She referred all questions to Witz.

Bosasa whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi also posted a tribute on Facebook. “We bid farewell to a brother and a warrior. Frans Vorster has left us. He passed away in hospital having succumbed to this pandemic,” he said.

“Frans was a hero in his own right. He stood for what was right in all adversity and fought the good fight. Farewell my brother, my friend, my compatriot. You did us proud. Let’s all support Maxie, his wife, during this sad time.”