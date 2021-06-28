The Steytlerville cleanup that isn’t
Exasperated residents say expanded public works team sits idle despite being paid
How many people does it take to clean a town — or not?
That seems to be the question in Steytlerville where residents are up in arms about the trash building up in the once picturesque Karoo town despite the presence of a huge government-salaried clean up team...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.