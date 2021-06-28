Nelson Mandela Bay dumps race preference in job ads
Move seen as positive step in doing away with unfair discrimination against certain groups, especially coloured people
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has ditched race description in its job advertisements — a move described as a “small victory” and a step in the right direction.
This follows mounting pressure on the municipality not only to stop specifying which racial groups would be preferred for jobs, but to use the Bay’s racial demographics instead of those of the Eastern Cape...
