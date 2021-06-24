Teachers at Nelson Mandela Bay special needs schools first in line for jab
More than 600 teachers and support staff from special needs schools across Nelson Mandela Bay rolled up their sleeves to receive the Covid-19 jab on Wednesday.
The vaccination rollout for the Bay education sector started with teachers and support staff from 16 different special needs schools...
