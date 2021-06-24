Motherwell photographers take shot at empowering youth

Mnana brothers share skills to help jobless youngsters create their own employment

After paying thousands of rand to have photos taken at his wedding, a Motherwell resident decided to get the same photographer to teach him the technique and pocket some extra cash.



Now, in a bid to uplift the youth in his community, Andile Mnana is sharing his newfound skills with anyone willing to listen and learn. ..