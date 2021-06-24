Police hunting gunmen after seven murdered in Gugulethu

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for murdering seven people in Gugulethu on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said police crime scene experts were scouring the scene in NY 79, where five people were shot dead by yet-to-be-identified suspects who later fled in a vehicle.

“Two other individuals were wounded in the shooting incident. They were rushed to a medical facility for treatment, where they later died,” said Potelwa.

She said reports indicated that the victims were attending a traditional ceremony at the time of the attack.

“Organised-crime detectives are probing the seven murders. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111. The identities and ages of the deceased will be released once their next of kin are informed,” said Potelwa.

She said the motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined.

Acting Western Cape commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile said police teams are already pursuing several leads.

“The teams will work through the night conducting tracing operations”, said Patekile.

