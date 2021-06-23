Teachers line up for Covid-19 vaccine protection as jabs roll out to school staff

Excitement, relief and some uncertainty. These were the mixed emotions shared by some education department staff who arrived at the Rabasotho community centre in Thembisa to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

Minister Angie Motshekga had arrived at the centre to oversee the process. She was joined by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who also received his jab at the centre.

Dressed to the nines in all black, with a swanky, sparkling gold brooch, a teacher in her 50s said receiving the Covid-19 vaccine was an “answered prayer”. She preferred not to give her name.

“I am feeling so good and so excited. I feel no fear [of receiving the vaccine],” she said, adding that she was grateful for efforts made by Motshekga to get teachers prioritised for vaccination.

She admitted that until now, turning up each day at school had caused her a lot of anxiety. “At my age, it was difficult handling learners' books. They would write today and I would need to handle them the next day and that was scary,” she said.