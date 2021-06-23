Tsitsikamma fires contained and monitored to avoid flare-ups

Mop-up operations have started in Tsitsikamma as firefighting teams have managed to extinguish the fires raging in the region since Sunday evening.



Koomansbos, at Witelsbos, and Coldstream, at Lottering — the two locations around Storms River where the blaze had destroyed 3,600ha of plantations and natural vegetation, are still being monitored closely to ensure the blaze does not reignite...