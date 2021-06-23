One shot dead in Kamesh police battle with robbers

Kamesh police shot and killed an alleged robber on Tuesday after he and three other men robbed a shop in Grasvoel Street, Rosedale on Tuesday.

The police managed to arrest the three other suspects after a brief shoot-out.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a customer had walked into the shop just after 5pm and realised what was happening.

She said two of the suspects had threatened the owner and his assist with firearms.

“The customer meanwhile left and sounded the alarm to other residents. Officers immediately responded and chased after the suspects,” Naidu said.

Cash, tobacco and two cellphones were stolen.

When the police arrived, the suspects pointed their firearms at the police.

“The police reacted by firing at them. Two suspects sustained injuries, one fatal.

“The deceased fell in a yard in Falcon Street and died. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the other suspect sustained gunshot wounds in his upper leg and ankle.”

He was taken to a hospital.

“The other two suspects were found hiding in a house in Osprey Street. Two replica firearms, cash and the stolen goods were found in the house,” she said.

A case of armed robbery was opened.

The suspects, both in their 20s, are expected to appear in Kariega’s magistrate’s court soon.

“The deceased person is unidentified at this stage.”

HeraldLIVE