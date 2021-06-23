Education council to probe Gqeberha ‘sex text teacher’
The Gqeberha teacher accused of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages to two pupils at DF Malherbe High School will be investigated by the SA Council for Educators (Sace) despite his resignation during a disciplinary hearing.
Leander Oosthuizen, 38, resigned on June 11 from the Walmer school — seven years after he was fired from Alexander Road High School in Gqeberha for a similar offence...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.