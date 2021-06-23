Education council to probe Gqeberha ‘sex text teacher’

The Gqeberha teacher accused of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages to two pupils at DF Malherbe High School will be investigated by the SA Council for Educators (Sace) despite his resignation during a disciplinary hearing.



Leander Oosthuizen, 38, resigned on June 11 from the Walmer school — seven years after he was fired from Alexander Road High School in Gqeberha for a similar offence...