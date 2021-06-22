More than 9,500 Covid-19 patients in SA hospitals as 93 die in a single day

This means that there have now been 1,832,479 infections to date, along with 58,795 cumulative deaths and there are now 9,503 people being treated in the country's hospitals.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 24.9%.

Gauteng again was at the forefront of the new cases, accounting for 6,292 cases (68.7%) in the past 24 hours. Of the other provinces, only the Western Cape, with 647 cases (7%), recorded more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours.

