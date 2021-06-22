President Cyril Ramaphosa defends SA's use of J&J vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his government's insistence on going ahead with plans to roll out the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

Speaking at the opening session of the Qatar Economic Forum, Ramaphosa said SA would be going ahead with its vaccination programme using the J&J vaccine.

The country had secured 31 million doses of the vaccine, but has since been hit by delays after the US Food and Drug Administration raised red flags about the possibility of contamination from a Baltimore production facility.

As a result, the country has had to delay the rollout of two million doses which were at the Aspen plant in Gqeberha.

“As it is now, it [the contamination issue] is affecting [rollout] negatively. We were supposed to have received a number of vaccines but this contamination has delayed that. But we are rather pleased that Johnson & Johnson has agreed that they will replace those two million that we would have had, those that had to be destroyed. They will replace them and our vaccination will get back on stream and hopefully it will move a lot faster,” said Ramaphosa.