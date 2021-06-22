Court orders eThekwini municipality to provide Tansnat with 43 buses in a month

The eThekwini municipality has been ordered by court to provide at least 43 buses within a month, which city bus service provider Tansnat says it needs to service 150,000 passengers it transports daily.

Durban high court acting judge Lisa Mills also ruled that the city must provide the company with its remedial plan to ensure sufficient buses within a week.

She dismissed a bid by the municipality for an order allowing it to cancel its contract with Tansnat on one month’s notice.

However, attorneys acting for the city have since lodged a notice of intention to appeal the judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Tansnat, owned by taxi boss Mandla Gcaba, launched the application seeking an order of “specific performance” against the city to provide at least 450 buses at all times, with a 10% reserve capacity, to fulfil its obligations to residents in Durban.