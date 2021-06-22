ConCourt dismisses Shembe succession matter

After the succession bid by Mduduzi, Vela approached the Durban high court for an order that effect be given to the deed of nomination in terms of which he was appointed titular head of the church.

After hearing oral evidence, including allegations by Mduduzi that the deed of nomination was a forgery, the court ruled in favour of Vela.

This finding was endorsed by the SCA.

In the ConCourt, Mduduzi took issue with what he said was a finding that the Ebuhleni faction was not governed by provisions of a trust deed, established in the 1930s by the founder of the church to administer its assets, but by its own constitution, adopted after a previous split in the church.

The trust deed made provision for the nomination of more than one successor, and for that decision to be made by committee, while the constitution only makes provision for one nominee.

Theron said the SCA had stated “in passing” that some of the provisions of the trust deed would still apply to the Ebuhleni congregation since those were not dealt with in the constitution. But in relating to succession, it had been varied by the constitution.

She said Mduduzi claimed the SCA had “allowed a variation of a trust deed” in breach of the relevant laws.

“The mainstay of their case is that the SCA decision has created precedent that courts have a discretion to vary trust deeds. But the SCA created no such precedent.

“The applicants have always accepted that the question of succession was to be resolved by a factual determination of whether the trust deed or the constitution applies at Ebuhleni. It has always been a factual one.

“Even in the SCA, it was accepted that the matter turned on factual findings which could not be disturbed. The remarks about the variation were simply 'by the way' and not part of the rationale or reason of its judgment.”

TimesLIVE