SA records 13,155 new Covid-19 infections

SA recorded 13,155 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday.

The NICD said the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases stands at 1,823,319.

A further 112 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, bringing the total Covid-19 fatalities to 58,702.

The NICD said most new cases (8,640) were in Gauteng (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).