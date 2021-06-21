SA records 13,155 new Covid-19 infections
SA recorded 13,155 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday.
The NICD said the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases stands at 1,823,319.
A further 112 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, bringing the total Covid-19 fatalities to 58,702.
The NICD said most new cases (8,640) were in Gauteng (66%), followed by the Western Cape (9%).
North West accounted for 6%; KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 3%, and; Northern Cape accounted for 2% of Sunday’s new cases.
The NICD said 611 new hospital admissions were reported in the past 24-hours, brining the total to 9,344.
Of the hospital admissions, 6,208 patients were in private hospitals.
TimesLIVE