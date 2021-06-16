GBV is a pandemic, not an event, says head of new NMU feminism chair

The SARChI chair in African Feminist Imaginations at Nelson Mandela University, headed by Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola from the university’s Centre for Women and Gender Studies (CWGS), was officially launched earlier in June.



“The chair is all about shifting how we think about gender power and women’s contributions in the world,” Gqola said...