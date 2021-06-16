Community asked to help in search for missing student

The community has been asked to assist in the search for a Nelson Mandela University student who has been missing since last week.

Sinazo Blouw, 19, was last seen leaving the on-campus student residence on her way to meet a friend at the main NMU campus last Thursday. She has not been seen since.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded top and black takkies.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact the Humewood police station on 041-504-5000. — HeraldLIVE