Editors’ forum slams ‘reckless and irresponsible journalism’ in coverage of ‘Thembisa 10’

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Tuesday slammed the Pretoria News and its editor, Piet Rampedi, for its coverage of the “Thembisa 10” babies.

This comes after the family of the children’s alleged father, Tebogo Tsotetsi, said in a statement they considered the babies “did not exist, until proven otherwise”.

Later, Rampedi posted videos in which the mother, Gosiame Sithole, speaks about her “babies” and says she will not be forced to reveal where they are.

On Tuesday night Sanef criticised the coverage of the story from the beginning, accusing the publication and Rampedi, who authored the story, of uncritically reporting the couple’s version of events about the births without “verifying the facts with the hospital or doctors involved”.

Sanef said the publication, and its parent company IOL, continued to report on the story and even flew Tsotetsi to Cape Town to receive a R1m donation, and encouraged people to contribute gifts and cash to help the family.