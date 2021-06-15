Underwater noise of power project within limits, says Karpowership
But experts still fearful of impact on endangered African penguins
A study done in Ghana could decide the fate of Nelson Mandela Bay’s African penguins.
Karpowership says it has already done an underwater noise probe at its existing operation off the West African country and it will be applying the same findings across its three proposed South African sites at Richards Bay, Saldanha Bay and Ngqura if it gets approval to go ahead...
