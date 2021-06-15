Kwazakhele granny struggling to get grant told she is dead

A Kwazakhele woman has been struggling to receive her social grant since March from the South African Social Security Agency, which will not pay her until she sorts out an apparent bungle at home affairs which has recorded her as having died.



When Boniswa Hole, 73, did not receive her grant and that of her two grandchildren in April, the last thing she expected was to be told that she had been declared dead...