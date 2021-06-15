Serial rape suspect still waiting to be sent for psychiatric evaluation

An alleged serial rapist, who has been waiting nearly 18 months to be admitted for psychiatric evaluation, appeared briefly in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday merely to have his case postponed again.



Xolile Peter, 24, of KwaNobuhle faces 15 charges, including seven of rape, two of kidnapping, four of attempted robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm...