Spreading joy in J-Bay among special little ones

Joy of Hearing will join forces with several other organisations on Saturday to celebrate children with different abilities and special needs, focusing on messages of hope, encouragement and support.

The non-profit funds children and adults in the Eastern Cape with serious hearing impediments, who are unable to cover the cost of a cochlear implant.

Saturday’s event will be held at the Global Leadership Academy in Jeffreys Bay and aims to bring about awareness and empowerment to parents of children with special needs.

Different organisations will come together and share and listen to journeys involving challenges and successes.

Joy of Hearing director Eben Nel said the various organisations had joined hands to bring together children with different disabilities.

Nel said it would be a day of information sharing, learning and fun activities.

“It’s about awareness and empowerment to make people aware that while there are always challenges, there is also hope.”

Anna-Marie Franken of Global Challenge said the event was also meant to celebrate those who worked with the children every day.

Nel said 40 children from Rainbow Centre Primary School in Humansdorp had been invited to the event and would be treated to a day of fun.

Former Miss Deaf SA and motivational speaker Vicki Fourie will give a talk to the children about listening to their inner voices

“I will speak to them about their own voices, what it sounds like and that they do have something to say.

“They are a valuable addition [to] the world, they have a place and voice to use.

“I will also share with them on how I found ways to achieve my dreams.”

HeraldLIVE