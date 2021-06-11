Phone lines down at Despatch police station

Power outages have disrupted phone lines at the Despatch police station, and officers have urged the community to be patient while the issue is being addressed.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said power outages on Thursday night led to the disruption and the station has provided an alternative number temporarily.

Residents that need to report an emergency can phone 082-301-7958, or alternatively phone 10111.

Swart said the station is still operational and personnel are available to assist the community .

HeraldLIVE