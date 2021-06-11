News

Main routes between Gqeberha and Kariega disrupted by protests

By Riaan Marais - 11 June 2021
Motorists are warned to take care along the R75 and R367, between Gqeberha and Kariega, where sporadic protests action has been reported.
Motorists have been warned to be careful or seek alternative routes between Gqeberha and Kariega due to reports of sporadic protest action along the main routes on Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials warned of protesters blocking the R75, near Joe Slovo, and the adjacent R367, near Perseverance, at about 6am.

Reports indicated that small groups had used debris and burning tyres to block the road.

Officials were monitoring the situation and the R367 was reopened at about 6.45am. However, motorists were still warned to be cautious and avoid the road where possible.

Disruptions were also reported along the R335, at the intersection of Daniel Pienaar Road.

The reason for the protests are unclear at this stage. This is a developing story.

