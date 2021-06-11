Injured stock car champ’s family on tenterhooks

Mario de Ridder being treated for brain injuries after N2 horror smash

Traumatised family members of stock car racing champion Mario de Ridder are desperately hoping he pulls through after being critically injured in a horror crash on the N2 near the Van Stadens Bridge.



Gqeberha attorney Lunen Meyer has been appointed by the family to investigate the accident and is gathering evidence surrounding the circumstances which led to the collision on Monday evening...