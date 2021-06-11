Bitou councillor Peter Lobese’s suspension nullified
Vindicated by the nullification of his suspension, Bitou municipality kingmaker Peter Lobese, the lone Active United Front (AUF) councillor, says he knew suspending him was a witch-hunt.
Council “suspended” Lobese on Tuesday minutes before an election for mayor was going to take place...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.