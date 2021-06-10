Have you seen this boy? Gqeberha teen missing since Tuesday

Gqeberha police have asked for help in tracing an 18-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Ruchain Verwy was last seen by his mother, Estelene, at their home in Paul Kruger Avenue, Kensington, at about 7.05am when she left for work.

He was dressed in his school uniform.

Janse van Rensburg said Verwy was contacted by Ruchain’s school on Tuesday and informed that he was absent from school.

“When Mrs Verwy returned home after work, she noticed that Ruchain [was] still not home.

“She made inquiries around the area and contacted his friends but was unable to trace him,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Anyone with information regarding Ruchain’s whereabouts should contact the Mount Road detectives on 041-394-6243 or call the toll-free crime stop hotline 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE