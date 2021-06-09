Social workers to meet mother after report on birth of decuplets

Gauteng's department of social development said they would only be able to confirm the birth of 10 babies to a Thembisa mother on Thursday.

Social development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said on Wednesday that the department had not yet seen the mother or her babies.

“I can only make confirmations tomorrow, because our social workers will visit the mother tomorrow ... We have not physically seen the mother and her children but the mother is our client, she has been our client since 2016. She has had twins before, so since that time she has been our client,” she said.

Ndwayana said all the department had at the moment was a report.

The mother was identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37. In an interview at their family home in Thembisa last month — the publication of which was delayed at the request of the couple — Sithole said she was shocked and fascinated by the pregnancy, reported the Pretoria News.

Lerato Tsotetsi, who identified herself as a family member, tweeted that Sithole had given birth to seven boys and three girls prematurely at 29 weeks.

They were in a private hospital, she said: “As per the doctor’s request, since they are very little and in the neonatal intensive care unit, there won’t be pictures for now.”

