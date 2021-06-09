‘Save your mourning’ - Ramaphosa’s tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards receives cold reception

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tribute to late actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has received a cold reception from many South Africans.

The veteran and much-loved actress died on Monday at the age of 66.

She was found dead in the guest house in Cape Town in which she was staying during the filming of the TV series Arendsvlei.

Her family offered information about what may have caused her death, saying she suffered from diabetes and heart problems.

The family said while this was not confirmed as the official cause of death, they were awaiting information from the autopsy.