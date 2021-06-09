‘Save your mourning’ - Ramaphosa’s tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards receives cold reception
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tribute to late actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has received a cold reception from many South Africans.
The veteran and much-loved actress died on Monday at the age of 66.
She was found dead in the guest house in Cape Town in which she was staying during the filming of the TV series Arendsvlei.
Her family offered information about what may have caused her death, saying she suffered from diabetes and heart problems.
The family said while this was not confirmed as the official cause of death, they were awaiting information from the autopsy.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa mourned her death and expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late performer.
“We have lost a household performer whose distinctive energy, artistic versatility and humility touched generations of South Africans for more than three decades.
“On stage and screen Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past and gave us hope for our future as a nation. May her soul rest in peace,” said Ramaphosa.
Reacting to his condolences, actors Jack Devnarain, Masasa Mbangeni and Lizz Meiring criticised the president for not having signed the long-awaited Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill.
Others shared how they would remember Shaleen and how she touched many people’s hearts in the TV and film industry.
How can you be mourning when you won’t sign the bill! On her royalties alone she could have retired and lived well. Please save your mourning . Seems artists are only useful dead https://t.co/ptybT7V4ku— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) June 8, 2021
Mourning?! Because you & your Honorable Members who 'can't make ends meet' did nothing to help when she needed medical care or a peaceful retirement. A 40yr career & @ParliamentofRSA still blocked her right to earn #fairroyalties from her work. Tell me again how you're mourning? https://t.co/I5HSrHvRNC— Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) June 8, 2021
@PresidencyZA too late to pay tribute to Sharleen Surtie-Richards: @CyrilRamaphosa if you had signed the PPAB& CAP-she would’ve receive royalties for her work on rebroadcast and was able to go to a specialist hospital. Her death is on your uncaring hands @SAGActors @SagaChairman— Lizz Meiring (@LizzMeiring) June 8, 2021
Well said, thank you for following this fight 🙏🏽🙏🏽! And a huge thank you to @LizzMeiring for telling the truth about the industry's darkest secret— Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) June 8, 2021
Shaleen Surtie-Richard’s your journey in life has traversed millions of hearts and my little in there in the mix. Hamba kahle fellow thespian.— Sello Maake KaNcube 🇿🇦 #TheStation (@sellomkn) June 8, 2021
I've known Shaleen for 30 years. And every single time we got together we laughed until we https://t.co/jph6wthjH4 was no different on her birthday 7May this year. She's going to cause absolute havoc up there. Especially if anyone asks her if they can "borrow" a cigarette ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4EWtwLxaRj— Marc Lottering (@marclottering) June 7, 2021
One of the best in soo many roles she has played, a peaceful, calm character rare to find with maturity.— @ BizGuru (@BizGuru4) June 8, 2021
Indeed it is a loss for SAn Entertainment Industry, condolences to her family & artists at large.
I will be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request a special provincial funeral for Shaleen Surtie-Richards. My office consulted with Shaleen’s family today and they supported this request. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/uXCjhA6Toz pic.twitter.com/gYGYPXbs4Q— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) June 8, 2021