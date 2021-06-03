Student landlords still waiting for payment from NMU
Varsity commits to sorting out problems that have left some unpaid or only partially paid
While more than a dozen landlords are still sitting with unpaid rent for Nelson Mandela University student accommodation, others have only received partial payments after dealing with three months of outstanding rental.
The owners are meant to be paid monthly but continue to fork out cash for amenities such as cleaning, electricity, security and Wi-Fi for students living on their properties...
