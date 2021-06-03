Police promote children’s rights at Cradock farm school

The police held an awareness campaign at Evendale Farm Primary School in Cradock on Thursday to highlight Child Protection Week.

Members of Cradock Visible Policing, the K-9 Unit, the SA Police Service Women’s Network, SAPS Men for Change and the Public Servants' Association took part in the event.

The focus of the campaign was to sensitise pupils about their rights and to talk to them about the prevention of sexual abuse.

The participants donated 45 school bags, jerseys and white school shirts to the pupils.

A billboard was also donated to the school by the Public Servants' Association.

