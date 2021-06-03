Court blow for DA in Bitou municipality

PREMIUM

The DA and the Active United Front, who claimed they had ousted the ANC from power, have been interdicted from saying they were duly elected Bitou municipality political leaders.



The Cape Town high court ruled in favour of the ANC and interdicted DA councillor Bill Nel, the DA’s Nompumelelo Ndayi and AUF’s Peter Lobese from calling themselves mayor, deputy mayor and council speaker respectively...