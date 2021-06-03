Liquor traders urged to comply with Covid-19 protocols

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has reiterated its call for all liquor traders to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, particularly in light of a looming third wave of infections in the province.

Board spokesperson Dr Mgwebi Msiya said adherence to the protocols applicable under the adjusted level 2 lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa would play a big part in slowing the spread of the virus.

“The adjusted level 2 Covid-19 lockdown regulations stipulate that liquor outlets are permitted to sell liquor as per normal trading times for off-site consumption.

“On-site consumption liquor outlets, including taverns, bars and restaurants, are permitted to sell liquor until 10pm, daily.

“We also encourage liquor traders to strictly comply with the regulations to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19 and ensure that communities are protected,” Msiya said.

He said liquor traders should be reminded that non-compliance with the lockdown regulations might result in the banning of liquor sales, which would have serious ramifications for the industry.

“We further urge communities to report illegal liquor trading by reporting to the Eastern Cape Liquor Board complaints toll-free number 0800 000 420 or use WhatsApp 067-4189-565,” Msiya said.

HeraldLIVE