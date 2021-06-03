Gift of the Givers asks for help in tackling water crisis at Joburg hospitals

“During the pre-isolation shutdown, a power failure was experienced at the Vereeniging water treatment plant which affected supply to the Hursthill system. The Hursthill system has, after the shutdown and restoration, battled to recover the acceptable reservoir levels.

“The system supplies high-lying areas that have historically been vulnerable to bulk water supply during high demand seasons. Over the past years, the bulk supply system has also been under severe pressure due to the increased water demand.”

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman told Sowetan yesterday: “We need more water. We are hoping for sponsors to come forward.”

He said they had budgeted more than R550,000 for the borehole and their drilling team was currently on site at Rahima Moosa.

“We don't know how much the borehole will cost until everything is complete,” said Sooliman.

Head of the drilling team, Martyn Landmann, said they started digging on Wednesday morning and it might take two to three days to finish.

“We have dug 48m and found water at 46m but there is still a long way to go as we have to install casings in the borehole to support it from collapsing before we drill further,” he said.

Wazeer Wade said working at the canteen at Helen Joseph with limited water has not been easy.

Wade, 41, who has been working at the canteen for two-and-a-half years, said: “We need water to operate. We need water to wash our vegetables, cook our food, wash our hands and keep our environment clean. This is really hampering us.”