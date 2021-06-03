Fraud doctor sentenced to 576 hours’ community service
A convicted Nelson Mandela Bay doctor must clock up a total of 576 hours at Livingstone Hospital as part of his sentence for attempting to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) out of about R2.2m.
Dr Tony Moodley narrowly escaped a jail term when he was sentenced in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court this week, but the 67-year-old will spend the next 36 months under house arrest at his Cotswold home...
