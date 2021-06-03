Four-legged friends get a seat at the table

Pets no longer left out when it comes to specially prepared tasty treats

In this case, their bites are bigger than their barks, especially when they are given a cake or ice cream to tuck into.



Whether it be doggy burgers, cakes or cookies, doggy-designed menus are cropping up at more and more Nelson Mandela Bay restaurants, making doggy bags a thing of the past...