New Brighton school to finally get new fence
After a year of neglect, vandalism and criminality, the staff at Inkqubela Primary School in New Brighton and the pupils' parents have hope that a new perimeter fence will finally be erected around the school.
Inkqubela school governing body chair Charmaine Yani said that for the first time in ages, they were excited about the prospect...
